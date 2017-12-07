5 theories surrounding Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s much awaited December wedding!

Who isn’t looking forward to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s December wedding! The couple, who have been setting relationship goals since several years, are indeed the ultimate power couple of Bollywood. And no it’s not that they have never had a tough time. There were times when Anushka was targeted for being over ambitious or say Virat was perceived to be someone who is over possessive but the fact the two withheld the test of time and didn’t let anything affect their feelings for each other is what has brought them so close to marriage. While it’s certain that this much committed couple is definitely planning to settle down soon. Rumours of their December wedding(December 12 to be precise) is only adding on to the excitement. Are they getting married this December 12 as reported by multiple news sources or are they not? Here, check out 5 speculations surrounding the Virushka wedding below: Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to have an Italian wedding this December? Here’s the true story

Engagement or a wedding? While some say Anushka and Virat are getting married. Many are also suspecting if the couple is only looking forward to getting engaged as of now. Like if you remember, even the last year when they took off to Virat’s hometown in the North, buzz was that they had their Roka ceremony there. So there’s high possiblity that they might have a low key engagement this week. However, Anushka’s spokesperson maintains that there’s no such development happening.

Court marriage: Amidst the wedding rumours, an online portal has also gone up to claim how Anushka and Virat are in fact planning to do secretly register their marriage in the coming days, before announcing their wedding. As per reports, Anushka was even spotted at the Family Court in Bandra to book a date for their register marriage which is either going to be on December 12, 15, 18 or January 5. Now is this really true? Only time will tell

Lavish reception in Mumbai: A few insiders have figured out that interestingly, Anushka and Virat have allegedly booked JW Marriot, Mumbai on December 22, further sparking rumours if they are planning to host a grand wedding reception there. Like you know how usually celebrity couples plan things out right? They first have an intimate wedding ceremony and then throw a big fat reception party for the entire industry.

All for promotions: Just when you start dreaming about Virushka’s wedding, the other side of the news also has it that Anushka and Virat’s wedding rumours are nothing but a build up for their next Maanyavar ad, where they’ll be actually seen getting married. A reflection of their real life love story or just another ad to make you gush?

Just a vacation THAT’S IT: And finally this report which seems more believable – Anushka and Virat are taking off to Milan for a much needed break. Although some say they might have an Italian wedding there with just few friends and family in attendance. We believe let’s just give them a break( quite literally) and wait for an official announcement! Can we?

