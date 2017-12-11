Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding: Here is the itinerary of the newlywed couple for the next few weeks

All the Virushka fans are celebrating right now. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have tied the knot at an intimate wedding in Italy. A small countryside resort in Tuscany that could only station 44 guests at a time was booked by the couple for the nuptials. The first few pictures of the newlywed couple are going viral on the internet, along with the statements released by them. And if you are one of those ardent fans who cannot have enough, we can tell you the exact itinerary of Anushka and Virat for the next two months. Read below only if you have a strong heart because trust us you’d be shocked to know that they will spend the first few weeks of the new year away from each other. Read on!

As per the official statement released by YRF, there are two receptions on the way for the film fraternity and cricket league. “The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.” the statement reads. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma wedding: The couple’s mehendi picture will steal your heart!

Right after the starry receptions, the couple will jet off to South Africa. Not for a honeymoon, though! Team India is off to battle against South Africa in an upcoming series, and Virat needs to start prepping his team for the same.

Virat and Anushka will spend the new year’s eve with each other in South Africa. So, that is the closest they will come to a honeymoon as of now. Because Virat will be playing in South Africa for the next two months. Matches include – three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I).

On the other hand, Anushka will return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. Relationship test, once again, as they’d have to spend time away from each other right after their wedding.

Anushka’s roster doesn’t seem to get free anytime sooner that Virat’s In fact, she might be busier than her beau. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan.

To top it all, Anushka’s third production venture, a horror film, titled Pari is slated to release in Feb for which she’d have to start the promotional activities.

So, that is itinerary of the newlywed couple that will keep them away from each other for a while! Stay tuned with BollywoodLife more updates.