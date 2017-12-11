Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli wedding: Jacqueline Fernandez does the HAPPY DANCE confirming the big news!

Omg! FINALLY we have someone from Bollywood confirming Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s much anticipated Italian wedding and we can’t keep calm! Although reports have been strong that the couple will be tying the knot tomorrow (December 12) in an intimate ceremony but nobody close to the couple or from the industry had confirmed the news so far, until Jacqueline Fernandez decided to break the news last night. Yes…It happened at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017. Jacqueline seemed so thrilled and excited that the minute a reporter asked her about Anushka and Virats’ much talked about wedding, she jumped out of joy and did the happy dance saying, “I am so so excited. I think it is an amazing news. I am really happy for Anushka and Virat. I can’t wait for it.” Also read:Psst! Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are getting married at this beautiful Italian vineyard and we have all the details

However, soon Jacqueline realised she happened to say more than what was expected so she twisted her words and quipped stating, “Okay, I didn’t confirm it, he told me(pointing towards the reporter)…I am hearing this news for the first time. Invitation bhi nahi mila abhi tak.” Well, only if she could also take back her happy dance that she did on hearing the news! Nevertheless, she’s so sweet, right? This is what we love about Jacqueline..She just doesn’t care what’s going around. All that matters to her is celebrating love and happiness. Here, watch the full video of Jacqueline at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards below:

Apart from Jacqueline, other celebs who made it to the awards night too were bombarded with questions related to Anushka and Virat’s wedding. However, most of them made sure to remain tight lipped about the news. Where Kareena Kapoor Khan ignored the question all together. Sushant who’s worked with Anushka in PK played it safe by saying, “I don’t know (laughs). This is a really good news. Thank you for informing me. I want to congratulate them. One is among my favourite actors and the other is one of my favourite cricketers. So, for me, it is double joy.”

Keep watching this space for more updates on Anushka-Virat’s wedding!