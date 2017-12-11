Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wish the newlyweds – read tweets

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised the fans today by announcing their wedding on Twitter. In fact, their wedding is the only thing people can talk about right now. Not just fans but even celebrities are congratulating the two on the social media platform. Pictures of these two from their wedding ceremony and the mehendi are already going viral on the internet.

They look like they’re made for each other in their wedding pics. Both their wedding outfits have been designed by Sabyasachi and the couple will also host a reception for their friends and family in India. Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sridevi are all wishing the two lots of love and happiness on Twitter. Fans are super excited to see more pictures of them from the wedding in Italy. They booked the most beautiful villa for the wedding.

Here’s what B-Town is saying on Twitter about Virushka’s wedding.

 

 

This is only the beginning. Wishes will continue to pour from all four corners of the worls as news of Anushka and Virat’s wedding spreads more. The Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan are yet to tweet their wished. Stay tuned for more updates!