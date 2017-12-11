Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding: The couple will move to their Mumbai residence after their reception in Delhi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made fans super excited by surprising them with their wedding announcement. The lovebirds got married in a private ceremony in Italy today morning. Anushka and Virat issued a joint statement announcing their wedding on Twitter. They wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” And they posted the most adorable pictures from the ceremony with the tweets.

We are still working on believing that they are finally married. As per a statement issued by the two, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December 2017 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December 2017.” The spokesperson adds, “Post their wedding the newly wed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.” We can’t wait to see more pictures from the beautiful wedding they had in Italy. (ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding pictures are what dreams are all about!)

Check out some of these other pictures from the wedding right here.

Picture from Mehendi! 😍❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Congratulations Bhabhiji, Anushka Kohli ❤️😍 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Aren’t they adorable? The spokesperson also said, “We are extremely grateful to the media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support.” Both their wedding outfits have been designed by Sabyasachi and it surely looks like one dreamy wedding. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.