Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding: The cricketer is looking really happy at his haldi ceremony – watch video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally married. Yes, we know…it hasn’t sunk in yet. We are still trying to move from ‘koi chance nahi’ to ‘Haila, shaadi ho gayi!’ We are still processing the information. But that’s not how social media works. Since the moment their wedding news went public, pictures from the ceremony are going viral. But now we even have a video of Virat’s haldi ceremony which is exactly what happens to the groom at these wedding events.

The video has people applying him haldi and the cricketer enjoying it to the fullest. Look out for that smile… it's so arresting.

Anushka and Virat got married in Tuscany, Italy today which was attended by close friends and family. Later they will return to India to host two wedding receptions, one each at Mumbai and Delhi. "The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December." their statement read. They will take off for South Africa next where Virat will be part of a cricketing series. Post which, Anushka will resume shooting Shah Rukh Khan's next and Sui Dhaga with Varun Dhawan.

Well, we so cannot wait for the reception to take place because we are going to get the most starry pictures of the season. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for more updates about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding nuptials.