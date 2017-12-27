Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli’s Mumbai Reception: Katrina Kaif, Sridevi or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – who wore Manish Malhotra the best? Vote now!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a star-studded reception yesterday at Mumbai. While Anushka and Virat chose Sabyasachi as they did for all their wedding ensembles, many Bollywood celebs made a statement in their Manish Malhotra attires. From Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar – most of the stars chose Manish as the designer for this special night. Manish has always been a dream designer for wedding nights and going by all the gorgeous dresses that the celebrities donned for the reception, there’s reason why he is so. Aishwarya graced the evening in a white pearl embroidered lehenga and with her subtle nude makeup she stole many hearts. Katrina made heads turn in a silver flowy lehenga. Her sister, Isabelle Kaif, also donned a pink flowy lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra arrive looking like perfect gentlemen)

The guys, too, played muses to Manish. Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar also chose Manish Malhotra as their designer. Karan pulled off an ivory sherwani with geometric thread embroidery, while Sidharth chose a prussian blue bandhgala to look fabulous for the night. Kriti Sanon kept it simple yet elegant with an ivory pearl embroidered saree, with a high bun. Sridevi, as always, chose a traditional real zari embroidered pashmina velvet saree for the evening. Unique and different, as always! Vaani Kapoor draped herself in an ivory thread embroidered six yards of sheer elegance, designed by Manish Malhotra. Richa Chadha pulled off a grey silver Manish Malhotra label lehenga and looked stunning. Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a benarasi skirt and royal blue off-shoulder crop top. Here are the pictures of the dazzling celebs who stole the night…

So guys, after going through all these celebrity pictures in these gorgeous attires who do you think did justice to Manish Malhotra’s creations the most? Vote and let us know…

Anushka Sharma had a secret destination wedding at Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Then they went for a short honeymoon at Finland. It was followed by a gala reception at Delhi on December 21, 2017 and after yesterday’s reception at Mumbai, the couple will soon be flying off to South Africa.

