Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception: Shah Rukh Khan recites the Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem and does a bhangra dance – watch videos

Woah, what a star-studded affair has Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception turned out to be. The star couple had flown down to Italy to get married and now that their colleagues had the chance to congratulate the couple, they arrived in droves, looking like a million bucks. Right from Anushka’s co-stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Virat’s teammates, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja – all turned up to wish the couple. Needless to say, the party was a gala affair. (Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look timeless as they go with indigo and grey for their Mumbai reception – watch video)

Like all good reception parties, this one also was about the couple’s families and friends coming together to celebrate their union and love. And while we are on the topic of romance, how can we not talk about SRK, who was present at the party. Apart from blessing the couple, Shah Rukh also recited the Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem for the duo. He stood next to Virat as he did so, perhaps trying to imply that it was the groom who was reciting the lines for his bride. Aww, that video did give us gooseflesh. After all it is not everyday that you see SRK blessing a couple in his own, sweet way. Check out the video right here…

What’s more, they also did the bhangra together. Here’s a video of the same…

“Balle Balle” it is! 💃🏻🕺🏻🎊✨ Shah Rukh Khan, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma doing the Bhangra at the #Virushka Wedding Reception in Mumbai right now pic.twitter.com/ZDsuvPGPGi — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) December 26, 2017

Anushka and Shah Rukh are not just co-stars. After working in three films together, they are like family. And what Shah Rukh did for the couple is only natural. In fact, he was also one of the first celebs to congratulate the duo on their wedding. He had immediately taken to Twitter to wish the couple and he referred to their first film together – Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – to wish them. Now that he has also used the Jab Tak Hai Jaan reference, we wonder as to how will he find a Jab Harry Met Sejal reference. We are just wishing aloud. After all, it is indeed surreal to see so many stars descend for the reception and we are a bit starstruck ourselves right now.