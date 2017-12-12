Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s post-wedding DJ party is proof that their wedding was more than a traditional affair – view pics

Finally, after a week of speculations, lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli officially declared themselves man and wife yesterday, on December 11, 2017. The couple took to Twitter to confirm the news from their accounts and also gave us delightful pictures and videos from the wedding. While social media pages were flooded with videos and images from the different rituals, we now have pictures of the couple from the post-wedding DJ party and it seems like a complete fun ride.

Anushka, dressed in a beige full-sleeved gown, looked gorgeous. With her hair let loose, choodas, a gorgeous diamond ring, pearl earrings and minimalistic makeup she looked the part of a newlywed blushing bride. On the other hand, Virat flaunted a black pathani kurta. They both look happy and gorgeous. Also Read: Whats common between Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Samantha-Naga Chaitanyas wedding? View pics

Anushka and virat at wedding party ❤️❤️! Omg those bangles😍#VirushkaWedding #viratkohli #virushka #anushkasharma A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:08am PST

The couple had a big fat Italian private wedding yesterday morning. From the Sabyasachi lehenga to the beautiful decor – everything seemed perfect. Anushka always wanted a fairytale wedding and her wish is fulfilled. The couple will throw two receptions upon their return. One will be held on December 21, at Delhi with close friends and relatives in attendance and the other will be on December 26, in Mumbai, for the bride and groom’s friends. A source informed Pinkvilla, “The Bollywood brigade is expected to be represented by Anushka’s former co-stars, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Rani Mukerji, along with Mukesh and Nita Ambani.”

Right after the starry receptions, the couple will jet off to South Africa, but not for a honeymoon! Team India will be battling South Africa in an upcoming series and Virat needs to start prepping himself and his team for the same.