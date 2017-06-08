Anushka Shetty can’t stop gushing about this co-star and we wonder why

Well, you must be wondering who we are talking about! Considering in the past, Anushka Shetty has openly praised Prabhas, that’s the first actor that comes to mind. She has always been praises for the Telugu star and most recently, she has revealed that she finds him sexier than Rana! But this time, she has gushed about another co-star.

For those who don’t know Anushka Shetty has Bhagmati coming up. Contrary to reports this is not a period drama but a modern day thriller. The movie stars Unni Mukundan and Jayaram and Asha Sarath among others. As per reports on news minute, Anushka has wrapped up this project. From the looks of her post she has taken to her co-star Unni, whose simplicity has impressed her. In fact, Devasena took to social media to praise him, ” “Tail end of Bhagmati…. thank you Unni for being such a wonderful co star, friend, your simplicity, talent and the person you are will always make you stand out…Wish you happiness and success in all that you do always forever… looking forward for more” said her post. This will be Unni’s second film after Janatha Garage. The film has been directed by G Ashok and will be produced under the UV Creations banner. Interestingly the same banner is bank rolling Saaho that will also star Anushka Shetty. The film will be bi-lingual release in Tamil and Telugu. The film is set for release this August 2017. Also Read: CONFIRMED! Anushka Shetty is the leading lady for Prabhas’ Saaho

It was yesterday we revealed to you that Anushka Shetty has been confirmed as the female lead for Prabhas‘ Saaho. This film will be a tri-lingual release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. We also revealed to you, they will begin shooting important scenes of the movie today. An official annoucement on behalf of the Saaho regarding the cast and crew is yet to be made. Fans are super excited that the Baahubali pair are reuniting for an action flick this time.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Baahubali; The Conclusion, the biggest hit of 2017 The actress as Devasena was powerful and strikingly beautiful. She build huge fan base overnight that spread across industries because of this historical drama. Each of the Baahubali stars have a film coming up soon – For Prabhas it’s Saaho, for Rana it’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri and for Anushka Shetty’ it’s Bhagmati and Saaho.