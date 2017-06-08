Anushka Shetty dons a sexy avatar for her next with Prabhas – read EXCLUSIVE details

After the Baahubali mania, the next excitement is Prabhas’ Saaho. This film is the already the most-awaited film. This time, Prabhas will be seen in a hi-fi action flick! It’s going to be a mega film made on a budget of Rs 150 crore! Renonwned stunt choreographer Kenny Bates has been bought on board for this movie. The film will be shot across exotic locales, Abu Dhabi being one of them. We already caught a glimpse of Prabhas’ bad-ass avatar in the teaser that was attached to Baahubali 2! The character was far from his Amarendra Baahubali avatar but just as impressive.

Just when things could not get more interesting, we have Anushka Shetty joining the cast! They were last seen in Baahubali 2 – the biggest blockbuster of all time. As Aamarendra Bahaubali and Devasena, the two weaved magic on screen. Their chemistry was was sensual yet endearing. They made you fall in love with royal pair instantly. Her striking beauty, his intimidating demeanor combined was a lethal combination. And now a source has EXCLUSIVELY told us, this couple is going to go in for a drastic transformation for Saaho! Also Read: BREAKING! Prabhas to kickstart Saaho shoot in Hyderabad tomorrow

Just as Prabhas will go in for a completely different avatar, you can expect some surprises with Anushka Shetty as well. This time sarees, lehengas will be replaced by chic, modern clothes. They are going in for an ultra glam avatar! It’s going to be sexy and glamorous. Sexy is not exactly new for Anushka. Remember her sizzling black bikini in Billa? She pulled it off with such oomph. Her sexy avatar will be back again for Saaho. Also, the source tell us she’s training hard to get the look right. As she had put on weight during Baahubali because of an injury, she will now be toning and getting fitter than ever for Saaho. This is going to be an epic transformation. We can tell already.

As we told you last evening, the shooting for Saaho will begin in Hyderabad tomorrow. Yes, Prabhas’S next is back to work and we are just too thrilled!