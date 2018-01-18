Anushka Shetty or Tamannaah Bhatia: Who should be cast opposite Ajith Kumar in Viswasam?

One of the most exciting projects of 2018 is undoubtedly Ajith’s next film! Unlike the last one, the makers have already revealed the movie name – Viswasam. This will not just be his fourth movie that begins with V but will also be the fourth time, Ajith teams up with Siva! Yuvan Shankar Raja was to compose the music for the film but he has exited the movie for reasons unknown. Reports suggest Anirudh Ravichander might join the actor-director duo for the third time. The next big excitement is the casting of the female lead. According to reports, two names have been doing the rounds. These two actress happened to have worked with Tamil superstar before. In fact, they have been part of two of his biggest hits. So either way, fans are going to be excited if either one comes on board. The two names doing the rounds are – Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia! Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander finalised to compose the music for Thala Ajith’s Viswasam? Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander finalised to compose the music for Thala Ajith’s Viswasam?

Anushka Shetty – We all know what a crucial role she played in Yennai Arindhaal. In fact, it was a role we could all relate to, especially the part where she had a crush on him! The movie apart from being praised, it also fared well at the box office. We bet fans would be psyched if these two got together now.

Tamannaah Bhatia – The Baahubali actress shared screen space with Thala in Veeram. The film went on to become one of his biggest hits! The actress, ever since, has been a fan of Ajith. In fact, in one her interviews, she went on to say that Ajith was the most humble person she had met. We bet apart from her, even fans wouldn’t mind if they got together again.

So now that we told you of the two front-runners, who would you want to see opposite Ajith in Viswasam? You can VOTE and tell us too!