Anushka Shetty UNHAPPY with rumours of marriage with Baahubali co-star Prabhas

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty‘s onscreen chemistry in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and their close friendship in real life led to speculations about their relationship. Are they dating each other or not? This was one of the most popular questions asked after ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’ Not only did the actress shut down these rumours but according to reports in a leading entertainment portal, she is quite upset with rumours of her getting hitched with her Baahubali co-star. According to the reports, Anushka found out that it was someone from her team, who was responsible for spreading the rumours.

The furious actress fired the person responsible for these false rumours, if reports are to be believed. The actress had previously responded to her marriage rumours and stated, “It has become a routine for the media to link me with all the stars I work with.” Clearly, she is damn upset about these link-up rumours and is in no mood to entertain them. In fact, in a poll that BollywoodLife conducted recently, even fans voted for Prabhas and Anushka to get together in real life and that they make a great pair. Now this news is definitely going to come as a huge disappointment to all the fans. (ALSO READ: Ahem! Anushka Shetty declares Prabhas to be sexier than Rana Daggubati – watch video)

There has also been buzz that Prabhas and Anushka might be teaming up for his upcoming mega project, Saaho. A source had exclusively informed us earlier that they will be seen back together onscreen for this film. A lot of names from Bollywood have also been considered to star opposite Prabhas but there are high chances that Anushka might be a part of this project. Well, the film will definitely be a huge hit and just because of their onscreen chemistry. Though this is not the first film where they’ve worked together, Amarendra and Devasena did raise the bar quite a bit, don’t you think?

What are your thoughts on Anushka’s clarification on her relationship with Prabhas? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.