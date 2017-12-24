Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai: From guest list to venue, here is all you need to know

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are pretty much the ultimate it couple in India right now. The two got married in a lavish, luxurious yet intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding sort of came a surprise as no prior information was available to the media or the fans. In fact, reps of the Bollywood actress had even denied the speculations about her wedding as mere rumours. The fans were equally surprised when Anushka and Virat made it official after tying the knot. Well, we understand their need to go for a hush hush wedding. Even a regular non-celeb couple becomes the talk of the town when they are getting married in India, and these two are A-lister celebs. But Anushka and Virat are now done keeping their fans in dark about their remaining wedding nuptials.

As we all know that a wedding reception was thrown by the lovely couple in Delhi, which was attended by Honourable PM Narendra Modi. The reception took place on December 21, and we loved the pictures. Now, get ready for another batch of pictures as Anushka and Virat throw a second wedding reception in Mumbai for friends. Expect the who’s who of Bollywood and cricket to come and wish the newly weds. Here is everything you need to know about he second wedding reception:

Guests

Amongst the notable guests are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, filmmaker Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Mukesh and wife Nita Ambani, to name a few. ALSO READ: The glow on Anushka Sharma’s face is hard to miss as she returns to Mumbai with Virat Kohli -view HQ pics

Venue

To host this string of fabulous guests, the venue of the reception has to be the best. And so it is. Virushka is all set host their reception at St Regis hotel in Lower Parel on December 26.

About the Ballroom

The function will take place in a spacious Astor Ballroom which has a seating capacity of 300 guests; which we can predict are going to be more than that. The extravagant venue has 23 foot-high ceilings and crystal chandeliers. There are floor-to-ceiling windows that separate the ballroom from the Astor terrace, giving way to abundant natural light.

Timing

The wedding reception will start from 8 pm onward on Tuesday (December 26). But we strongly suggest you to not head out of your home to catch a glimpse of your favourite stars, because you’d fail terriby due to the tight security.

Instead, if you want the updates from the reception, you can rely on us. We will bring you the latest pictures from Virushka’s wedding reception. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.