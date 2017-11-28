Apex court dismisses plea to stall the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati on foreign shores

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a fresh plea seeking to stall the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati outside India. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the fresh petition that had sought an order to restrain the producers of the movie from releasing it abroad. Lawyer M L Sharma had also sought a direction to the CBI to register a case against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others for various offences including defamation and violation of the Cinematography Act. Grave damage would be done to social harmony if the movie is allowed to be released outside India, the petitioner argued. (Also Read: With Padmavati postponed, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is the last hope for Bollywood to end 2017 with a BANG!)

However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took strong exception to statements made by persons holding high offices against the film Padmavati, saying the remarks were tantamount to pre-judging the movie which is yet to be certified by the Censor Board. The bench which also comprised Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud termed as “misconceived”, the prayers sought by Mr. Sharma in his fresh petition and said that the court cannot pre-judge a movie which is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The irked bench, however, did not impose cost on Mr. Sharma keeping in view the fact that he has been a practising lawyer of the apex court.

The set of the movie was vandalised twice — in Jaipur and Kolhapur — and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was roughed up by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year.