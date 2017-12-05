Aramm and Theeran inspired me to do extensive research on background score, says Ghibran

Music composer Ghibran, who has donned the hat of a co-producer with his upcoming film Chennai 2 Singapore, is patiently waiting for the film’s release on December 15th. He has also composed the music for the project. Ghibran’s latest outings ‘Aramm’ and ‘Theeran Adhigaram Ondru’ have been nothing short of brilliant, both as a movie and musically. In fact, director Bramma’s Jyotika-starrer Magalir Mattum, which hit screens before Aramm and Theeran, also received good response from film buffs for his excellent background score.

Speaking about the film, Ghibran says, “There is a soul in every good script. My job is to bring that out musically. ‘Aramm’ and ‘Theeran Adhigaram Ondru’ have a lot of aspects in common like director’s clarity of thought, solid script, brilliant team and few others. These two movies inspired me a lot to do a lot of research for my background score. I am happy and proud of every film that I have done so far, and I really wish this streak of being a part of wonderful movies continues in my life.” (ALSO READ: Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Indrajith, Justice League, Coco and Aramm dominate Chennai box office)

“My next release is ‘Chennai 2 Singapore’. It is releasing on 15th December. It has immense scope for music. This film will give the audience the feel of a musical journey. A different type of aesthetic treatment has been given to this script. It is a very racy and fun movie with plenty of scope for music,” added Ghibran.

Ghibran’s next project will be Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2, which is gearing up to see the light of the day on January 26th for the Republic Day weekend. The trailer for the film, which is directed by Kamal Haasan, is likely to be released soon in both Tamil and Hindi. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.

Text by Surendhar MK