Are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya thinking of having babies soon? Find out here

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got up close and personal with and all their fans last evening on a Facebook LIVE with BollywoodLife. The actors and Nach Baliye 8 finalists answered a fan’s query about when they’re thinking of extending their family. Well, looks like they are in no hurry to even think about having babies. Divyanka’s first response to the question was,” Thank God my mother-in-law hasn’t asked me this question yet.” The actress laughed before giving us a proper answer. She hesitated and said that the two really need to take the time out to plan a baby. I think we have to take out time for that. Divyanka continued,” I think we have to take out time for that”, to which Vivek replied,” Obviously, time toh nikalna padega”.

Divyanka added,” Besides the nine months, baby is a lifetime commitment. Babies are more demanding than your husband. Your husband doesn’t really need anything. Just talk to him lovingly and all that but a baby is another level.” The actress even praised her manager, who has three kids, and how she manages to spend time with them after working an entire day with the actors. Well, parenting is a tough job, especially when you’re in the entertainment industry. (ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi: I don’t think I’m going to attempt any reality shows after Nach Baliye 8)

But we’re pretty convinced that Divyanka and Vivek will make wonderful parents. The two spoke about cancelling their first anniversary plans since they were a part of the dance reality show. They did promise fans that they will definitely make sure they visit them in other countries. The actress also opened up about why it’s important for her to win this show. She confessed that she is not too keen on doing any more reality shows and since this will be her first and last reality show, winning the trophy will mean a lot to her. Are you fans reading this?

The two also told us what they love the most about each other. Check out the FB LIVE right here.

