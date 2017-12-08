Are Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan hinting about Judwaa 3? View pic

Judwaa 2 was the first film which broke the lull at the box office after films of superstars turned out to be major disappointment. Bollywood was desperately looking for a big hit and Judwaa 2 came to the rescue. Varun Dhawan‘s star power at the box office was proved again! Obviously the industry wants more such films to stay afloat and it seems Varun and Jacqueline Fernandez also feel the same way. Their latest picture sees them make three with their fingers which makes us believe there could be a Judwaa 3.

Jacqueline recently had a small gathering with team of Judwaa 2 with Varun, David Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Sajid Nadiadwala in attendence. From the pictures, it is sure that all of them had a swell time. Honestly, they deserve to celebrate. Judwaa 2 literally saved Bollywood this year and for youngsters to do that at a time when the senior actors are failing at the ticket windows, is really commendable. Check out the pictures right here…

So much to learn from you 🙌 https://t.co/LMCcz7rd5T pic.twitter.com/7EnY5K5HPt — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) December 8, 2017

You have so much to learn from me 🤪 https://t.co/IfL5kJw2Xqpic.twitter.com/YuU2xIEymh — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) December 8, 2017

Varun and Jacqueline are really cute together. Recently, Jacqueline challenged the actor to do a yoga pose that she did hanging from a pole. The actor took it up and made it happen despite not being so proficient in it. The actor captioned it saying, “Not as easy as it looks. Thanks @jacquelinef143 and @lanaroxy. Really helps build up core fitness and flexibility. You gotta keep mixing it up (sic).” We hope to see them in a movie soon and on that note, we would like to be it Judwaa 3.