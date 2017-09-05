Are Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal making their relationship OFFICIAL with this pic?

Did you meet this hot new couple in B-town? If the latest buzz is anything to go by then Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal are seeing each other. Yes, turns out have been dating since almost a year now but decided to go public only yesterday as they walked hand in hand at the Venice Film Festival. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Richa wasn’t even required at this film fest but considering Ali’s British-American film Victoria and Abdul was being screened there, Richa wanted to be by his side on this big day and vouch for his success. Sweet, right?

While it’s left to see if Ali and Richa will announce their relationship, now that they have gone public. A source close to the couple revealed, “The two want to focus on their work and don’t want people’s attention to be drawn to their private lives. Of course, close friends were aware of their relationship status. Richa and Ali have been friends for four years now and also have a common social circle. Their friendship turned into love only about a year ago. The transition happened gradually as they are like-minded people who share similar interests, be it films or their love for theatre.”

That reminds us how just a couple of months back, Richa had dropped hints on her love life saying, “If you meet the right person, and fall in love, you can’t deny it. If someone is perfect for me, I’ll be with him no matter where he is from. But I have to feel that way for him. I won’t date a vaguish businessman. I need to fall in love with the person.” On being prodded further to know if she has already found that special someone, she added, “I’m interested in some people. Let’s see where it goes. I was so busy with work, but now that I’m going on a break, I’ll finally have some time to concentrate on my love life.”

For all the uninitiated, Richa and Ali’s love story is a classic case of friends turned lovers for the two met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2013 and have been friends, ever since. Of course, it goes without saying that the two will also be seen sharing the screen space in the sequel, that’s soon to hit the screens. How do you like Richa and Ali as a couple? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story.