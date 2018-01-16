Are Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur ever planning to get married? Not everything is our will, says the actress

It’s almost been over three years since we have all been hearing rumours of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s long impending marriage. In fact, considering Iulia is usually at Salman’s Galaxy Apartments, speculations have only got stronger if Salman’s family too has well accepted the Romanian beauty. For that matter, even Salman doesn’t seem to leave any chance to promote Iulia in the industry by either getting her out for events or helping her collaborate with famous singers and music composers. But guess contrary to everyone’s belief, Salman and Iulia’s relationship goes nothing beyond friendship.

Where Salman smartly continues to dodge every question related to his marriage even today. Iulia stirs it clear once and for all in this interview with Mumbai Mirror. “I’m aware of the gossip. Most of it is not true. But I cannot stop people from spinning stories. I have a lot of respect for Salman. At the same time, I have no idea where life is taking me. Three years ago, I was all about being responsible and making plans, but not everything turns out the way we expect them to. Not everything is our will. What happens was meant to happen.”, clarifies the actress.

More than a life partner, Iulia looks up to Salman as her mentor and ‘good friend’ as she adds, ” I had never planned to come to India to work. There was no ambition, no fool-proof plan. Salman (Khan) is a good friend and he guided me, encouraging me to sing. I never thought that I would be able to sing in Hindi but he supported me. I started singing because of him. I had no plans to be a part of Bollywood but I also like surprises at the same time.”

Let’s see what destiny has in store for Salman and Iulia hereafter. As far as professional life is concerned, Salman for all that you know is already on his record-breaking spree with Tiger Zinda Hai. Whereas Iulia is currently gearing up for her new music video, Harjai co-starring Maniesh Paul. Keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story.