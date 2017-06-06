Are Sara Ali Khan and Harshvardhan Kapoor on a date night? These pics suggest so

Sara Ali Khan attended a party thrown at her father Saif Ali Khan’s residence. But what was awesome about this attendance was the fact that Sara’s date for the night was Harshvardhan Kapoor. Yep, the two of them arrived together in the same car, and the paparazzi clicked them. We don’t need to jog your memory that rumour has it Sara and Harsh are dating each other. Well, is the rumoured couple making it official by arriving together at this party?

Sara will soon make her Bollywood debut with a film titled Kedarnath. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie will star Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead. Just yesterday, the trio was spotted together at Olive Garden in Mumbai along with Amrita Singh, and it looked like they had gathered up to discuss the project. Maybe Sara has signed the dotted lines and hence a party is being thrown at Saif’s residence to celebrate the same?

The fact that Sara and Harshvardhan arrived in the same car at the party is only going to add fuel to the rumour that they might be more than ‘just friends’. Remember how internet exploded with speculations when Harsh shared a picture of a mystery girl and soon deleted it from his Instagram page. Till date, many assume that the girl in the picture was Sara Ali Khan. Back in May, pictures of Harshvardhan and Sara’s dinner date went viral. Though the date looked like a scene out of a movie, as both of them weren’t dressed as they usually do. There were rumours that Sara will be seen in a minor role in Harsh’s second film Bhavesh Joshi. We will only get an answer when the movie comes out.

For now, Sara and Harshvardhan are stepping closer to making it official by arriving at the party together.

Interestingly, also present at the party was Rhea Chakraborty, who pretty much entered the same time as Harvardhan and Sara, but in a separate car. In case you did not know there are rumours that Rhea and Harsh are the ones who are dating. Though, when we asked the Dobaara actress about it in an interview, she said they’re just good friends.

What do you have to say about Harshvardhan and Sara arriving at the party together?

(picture courtesy: Yogen Shah)