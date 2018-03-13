Are Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde doing a show together? Preeti Simoes reacts

Everyone is going gaga over the picture of Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover that has surfaced on the Internet. In the picture, we can see the two checking out something on a laptop. They are all smiles and in an upbeat mood. The snap was shared by producer Preeti Simoes with a caption of Wassaapp. This has sparked off speculation of if the two are coming together for a project. There is buzz that Shilpa Shinde is going to do a show for Colors and now we wonder if Preeti Simoes is producing it. (Also Read: After getting out of Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shinde meets Luv Tyagi for the first time)

When we got in touch with Preeti she said, “Hmm…nothing as yet.” It seems the meeting was just a casual one. “We were just chilling,” she said. However, when we prodded her saying that our hopes were ignited seeing the two together, she opened up a little. Preeti stated, “Hmmm…I know, I cannot say anything as of now. Maybe in a day or two.” Now, that is heartening news. Will we really get to see Shilpa and Sunil together on a show. It will be a casting coup of sorts and we can only imagine the TRPs it would fetch. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 fight continues as Arshi Khan calls Shilpa Shinde her;useless friend;)

There is already buzz that Shilpa will return with a show on Colors. She has a contract with them. Sunil, of course, has been sought after by the channel for a long time. However, he was busy with his live shows and taking time off to be with his family. This would be a great comeback for him as well. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…