Are Tiger Shroff and girlfriend Disha Patani heading for a live-in relationship?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been in a relationship since a couple of years now, however they have never admitted it to the public. They’ve kept it hush hush till now and they like it that way. And while their families and close friends know about it, looks like their next step will surely bring their relationship out in the open. According to a report in DNA After Hrs, the lovebirds are planning to move in together and start a live in relationship. Ain’t that amazing?

According to the same report, Disha recently moved into a new flat in Bandra. She signed the deal only after talking and consulting Tiger. The actor even helped his girlfriend buy the property and it is being suggested that they bought the house together because Tiger plans to move in with Disha sometime soon. With actors like Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor opting for live in relationships before settling down, we guess this is the right step for the cute couple. What do you have to say about this latest development? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Tiger Shroff saves girlfriend Disha Patani from an embarrassing moment at LFW ’17 – watch video)

On the professional front, Tiger and Disha are going to sizzle on the silver screen together in Baaghi 2. The action packed, romantic adventure is already on the floors and will release next year. The duo have showcased their electric chemistry in the T-Series single – Befikra, so we are sure they will turn up the heat again in Baaghi 2. Apart from this, Tiger is also going to be seen in the Rambo remake, while Disha is being considered as Shruti Haasan’s replacement in Sanghamitra. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Tiger and Disha’s relationship right here…