Are you digging Kangana Ranaut’s new look? Well it will cost you more than a return trip to the United States

Kangana Ranaut is busy making some explosive statements these days and she's suddenly the girl grabbing all headlines but that's not our concern really. While she's carving out an image for being fierce and bold enough to take on the nepotism in the industry, we are busy drooling at her oh-so-gorgeous wardrobe. Kangana's personal styling has always been bang on and she's one of those few celebrities who rarely offend the fashion police. The actress, who is currently neck deep in promotions of Simran, is making some stunning fashion outings one after the other and we are literally in awe of her. She was always a well-dressed star but the good point here is the fact that she raises the bar with every single appearance.

Kangana Ranaut's sartorial fashion choices during Simran promotions deserve a round of applause from all the fashion critics and we can vouch for it. Right from draping her in classic Indian sarees to floral midis, her stylist deserves all the credit for turning her into a style chameleon who can pull off anything and everything. But did you guys ever wonder how much do these stars pay for their glamorous outings? No, it's not exorbitant always. Sometimes they just pick a gorgeous dress from H&M that's quite pocket-friendly. But we can't say the same about fashionista, Kangana Ranaut. Her latest colour block dress from Bibhu Mohapatra's 2017 Autumn/Winter collection will cost you more than a trip to Bangkok or even more than a return fare ticket to the United States. Yes, you read it right. We searched for the dress on the designer's official website and its approximate cost was $ 2,875 which comes down to 1,84,010 Rs. Do you think she paid too much for it?

But when you have the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood making an appearance, it has to match her standards, right? We loved the way her stylist Ami Patel kept her look extremely simple-yet-chic which is apt for her personality. With no jewellery, simple black pumps and subtle make-up, Kangana’s styling was too-cool-to-handle.

