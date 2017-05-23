Here’s a chilling video of exact moment when the bomb was detonated at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester

Last night an alleged terrorist attack took place at Ariana Grande‘s concert in Manchester, UK. The cowardly attack saw killing of 19 innocent souls and left 50 injured. The worst part about this act of cowardice is the fact that it was targeted towards kids and their parents as they were present in large number at the concert. Ian Hopkins, the chief constable of Great Manchester Police said in a press conference, “We are currently treating this as a terrorist attack until we know otherwise.”

On the other hand, Ariana Grande who was performing at the time of the explosion, sent out a heartfelt tweet as she wrote, “broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. I don’t have words”.

Many pictures and videos after the blast have been released online, one such video captures the moment before the blast happened.

Check out the chilling video below (viewers discretion advised):

This Video shows moment when the bomb detonated at Ariana Grande’s concert in #Manchester Arena #PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/ML8J7LRJQx — 🔎태형🔍 (@Taetae_Prncss1) May 23, 2017

In the above video one can hear the loud noise of the blast during the concert and how this lead to commotion and unrest among the fans and attendees. Also read: A suspected terror attack took place at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, UK, killing 19 people

Many celebs reacted to the attack and sent out their condolences to those affected by it. Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world..” Dwayne Johnson on the other hand tweeted, “Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande “. Captain America actor Chris Evans, “What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy.” The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar tweeted, “Heart goes out to all the victims and their families in Manchester. I will retweet all relevant information and helplines as I receive…” Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Ariana Grande condemn Manchester Terror Attack

Keep following BollywoodLife for more updates…