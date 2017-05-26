Arjit Taneja on Jakarta blasts: It’s sad and scary, no place is safe

Arjit Taneja, who is currently shooting in Indonesia for his ongoing show, Naadin, woke up to twin explosions in Jakarta close to where he stays. Though the actor is safe, he was completely shaken by this incident. He has been flooded by calls from friends and family making sure that he is alright over there. While Arjit is quite shaken by the incident, he also expressed that his perception on a lot of things and towards life has changed. Yes, he feels bad that no place in this world is safe but he is also grateful and thankful to his life.

The actor told TOI,” You become more thankful towards life, wondering at the same time about the world we are living in. It’s sad and scary, no place is safe. Just two days ago, there was an attack in Manchester; even before the world could recover from that shock, this has happened.” Though we’re glad that Arjit is fine now, our hearts goes out to everyone who suffered from this explosion. Arjit was earlier seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Purab and got replaced by Vin Rana after he decided to quit the show. He then moved to Indonesia after he got a better show over there. (ALSO READ: Decoding Kumkum Bhagya’s success mantra: 5 ways in which Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia’s show has managed to stay on top of the TRP charts)

But the actor is still in touch with the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. He recently went for a holiday in Thailand with Sriti Jha, Leena Jhumani and few others. While we love Vin as Purab in the show, we do miss Arjit a lot. Check out some of his holiday pictures right here.

