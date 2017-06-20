Arjun and Anil Kapoor’s bhangra moves at the Mubarakan trailer launch made everyone hit the dance floor – view HQ pics

We always knew Mubarakan would be one hell of a laugh riot. There’s Arjun Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor again along with Anil Kapoor. That’s nothing short of a big bonanza. The chacha-bhatija jodi in real life has often made us chuckle with their antics and now they have a full-fledged film to show that off. That’s one of the biggest reason why we can’t wait for the film to release. The trailer which was released today made us laugh out loud but that’s nothing compared to what transpired at the trailer launch event. Arjun and Kapoor Sr.’s bhangra moves were to die for.

We have pictures from the event where Arjun dressed as both Karan and Charan danced to the bhangra beats. It was a sight to behold. Now Bhangra beats always make you restless to hit the dance floor and that was perhaps Anil Kapoor’s cue to join in on the fun as well. He too danced his heart out. They even dragged others on stage to show off some dancing skills. You have check out the pictures to know why we loved what we saw…

As a bonus, we will also share with you some cute moments from the launch as well.

Mubarakan is a story about twins Karan and Charan who are in a bit of a mess with their wedding and the girls they like. The trailer is damn interesting we have to say. Anil Kapoor’s infectious one-liners will stay with you much after you have watched the video. He is a pro at comedy anyway and that makes Mubarakan even more amusing. Plus, it has Anees Bazmee’s direction who has given us some of the hilarious movies ever like Welcome, No Entry and others. We know it will be one awesome film to look forward to.

Now you tell what you think about the trailer.