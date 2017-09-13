Arjun Bijlani feels lucky to have got Sasural Simar Ka’s time slot for his show Ishq Mein Marjawan

Arjun Bijlani, who was last seen in Star Plus’ show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, will soon be seen on Colors essaying Deep Raichand’s role in his new show, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He will be seen romancing actress Aalisha Panwar in the twisted romantic drama. The show will replace Sasural Simar Ka at the 7:30 pm slot while SSK will air at 5:30 pm.

Sasural Simar might be the most trolled show on Indian television today but it has got its share of loyal followers. So, will Arjun Bijlani’s show be able to garner the same love from the audience? Will the viewers be interested to watch a romantic thriller in place of a saas-bahu drama? The producers of the show might be busy finding answers to these questions but Arjun has no qualms about his show taking SSK’s time slot.

During an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Arjun said, “Sasural Simar Ka mein saare genres the. (laughs) Logon ne pyaar diya hai iss show ko. Bahut successful raha woh. Hum lucky hain ki uss slot mein hum aa rahe hain aur woh audience humein zaroor dekhne aayegi. Hum darshakon se waada karte hain ke unhe iss slot mein kuch naya dekhne ko milega kyunki phir waise hi show aa jaye toh kya maza aayega. [Sasural Simar Ka was a mix of all genres (laughs). People loved that show, it was extremely successful. We are lucky that we are coming on SSK’s slot because its audience will definitely come to watch us. We promise that the viewers will get to watch something new. There would have been no fun if a similar show would have replaced it.]”

The show is expected to premiere on television on 20 December. Speaking about his role, Arjun told the media in a statement, “My character’s name is Deep Raichand who is a very rich, good looking, shrewd businessman and owns a tea estate. He is very manipulative and whatever he desires for, he achieves it. At the same time, he is also a die-hard romantic and romances in a very different and mature way. Deep falls in an unconditional love and show is about what this love makes him do. As the story unfolds, different layers of Deep is shown to the audience. The show is very different in terms of storyline. I have got out of my comfort zone and am doing such a different role for the first time.”