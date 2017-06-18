Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Shabir Ahluwalia, Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul – meet the sexiest TV Dads

Father’s Day is here and we couldn’t resist writing this one piece of eye-candy for all you girls out there! Yes, they’re the hottest men on television right now but they’re also doting fathers. They continue to give us fitness, hotness and relationship goals off-screen while totally wooing us onscreen. What makes these men sexy is how much they love their kids and that they have the most adorable selfies with them on social media. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Shabir Ahluwalia, Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul are one of the sexiest real life TV Dads and you’ll believe us when you see these pictures!

Though Karanvir Bohra is new at parenting, the Naagin 2 actor is nailing it as a Dad. Fans are constantly updated with Miko and Nonu, the official nicknames for his twin daughters. The two have, in fact, become celebrities already and are seen posing with other TV celebs very often. Shabir is also a father of two, who continues to be our dream boyfriend/ husband, thanks to Kumkum Bhagya! The actor is married for quite some time now and doesn’t miss a chance to spend quality time with his sons. And we already know how fond Arjun is of his son! (ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra’s recent photo shoot with Teejay Sidhu and his twin daughters will give you all the feels – view HQ pics)

Check out these pictures of the sexiest Dads in TV town right here!

#happyfathersday #skintoskin #bestest #myboys #azai #ivarr #pure #joy #nothingcompares #touchwood A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jun 18, 2016 at 8:28pm PDT

Thank you toronto for all the love #nofilter #niagarafalls #beautiful A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Aug 8, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

Batman fans #iqbalkhan #batman #Alhumdulillah #daughtersrock Ramzaan starts tomorrow inshallah Let’s make the best of it A post shared by Mohammed Iqbal Khan (@iamiqbalkhan) on May 27, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

A post shared by Mohammed Iqbal Khan (@iamiqbalkhan) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Me n my batman!! #mp #yuvann#happy #always #holiday #goa #chilling #familytime A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:51am PST

So the snake is outta the sac. Watch #naagin2 🐍 tonight 8pm. A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on May 6, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Life gets better with change not chance. A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

No caption needed..🙇 A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on May 28, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

