Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Shabir Ahluwalia, Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul – meet the sexiest TV Dads

Father’s Day is here and we couldn’t resist writing this one piece of eye-candy for all you girls out there! Yes, they’re the hottest men on television right now but they’re also doting fathers. They continue to give us fitness, hotness and relationship goals off-screen while totally wooing us onscreen. What makes these men sexy is how much they love their kids and that they have the most adorable selfies with them on social media. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Shabir Ahluwalia, Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul are one of the sexiest real life TV Dads and you’ll believe us when you see these pictures!
Though Karanvir Bohra is new at parenting, the Naagin 2 actor is nailing it as a Dad. Fans are constantly updated with Miko and Nonu, the official nicknames for his twin daughters. The two have, in fact, become celebrities already and are seen posing with other TV celebs very often. Shabir is also a father of two, who continues to be our dream boyfriend/ husband, thanks to Kumkum Bhagya! The actor is married for quite some time now and doesn’t miss a chance to spend quality time with his sons. And we already know how fond Arjun is of his son! (ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra’s recent photo shoot with Teejay Sidhu and his twin daughters will give you all the feels – view HQ pics)
Check out these pictures of the sexiest Dads in TV town right here!
Thank you toronto for all the love #nofilter #niagarafalls #beautiful
A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia)
Wen u dnt want to wake up but u have to as u hv a flight to catch!!!!wat a nite but it was!!!hosted the filmfare awards punjab!!!! N performed too…i just want to sleep today!!!! #mp #host #filmfare #punjab #amazing #dhamaal #dance #songs #blessed #gratitude
A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)
#postshootexhaustion Mommy sunshine got these rabbits to shoot today, what I observed is, that they find themselves at home on shooting Sets, and just chill with the crew (artists / Directors / production / make up / hair didi / man Friday’s) without disturbing the shoot, but when the clock strikes 8, that’s it….these “CINDERELLA’s” need their beauty sleep. I think every father will vouch for the “Shanti” ( peace) we get seeing our babies sleep in our arms, their Lil heart pounding near our heart, the touch of those soft fingers on your face, that want assurance of your presence. And the best part is to get up with them in the mornings 🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 @bombaysunshine @twinbabydiaries
So the snake is outta the sac. Watch #naagin2 🐍 tonight 8pm.
A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra)
A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)
