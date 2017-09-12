Arjun Bijlani to feature in Naagin 3? Hear it from the actor himself!

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil opposite Drashti Dhami, is all set to launch his new show Ishq Mein Marjawa. He will play a filthy rich businessman – Deep Raichand in the show. It will be a love story where he will be seen romancing actress Aalisha Panwar. The promo of the show has already garnered people’s attention but the premiere date of the show has not been announced yet. Arjun became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin and he is returning to the channel, this time with a romantic drama. Naagin topped the TRP charts through out its run and Arjun hopes that his new show meets the same fate.

During an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, when asked whether his fans will get to see him in Naagin 3, the actor said, “Main Naagin ke baare mein abhi bilkul baat nahi kar sakta. Main iske baare mein isliye abhi kuch nahin keh sakta kyunki ye agle saal tak aayega. Toh iske baare mein kuch bhi kahna jaldhi hoga. (I cannot talk about Naagin at the moment because it will come out next year. It will be too early to say anything about it right now.)” Although Arjun might have refused to comment on it, his statement has confirmed that Naagin 3 is on it’s way. He appeared on Naagin 2 for a brief period. Also, fans found his and Mouni Roy’s chemistry better than her and Karanvir Bohra’s. So, Ekta Kapoor might aswell bring him on board for the third season.

In an interview with Spotboye earlier, when Arjun was asked if he was disappointed for not being a part of the second season, the actor had said: “Naagin 2 is a different story. When Don was remade, Shah Rukh Khan played the lead, not Amitabh Bachchan. But Bachchan sahab was not disappointed, right? If Season 2 clicks, I might return in Naagin 3.”

If we are to go by Arjun’s statement, then we can definitely expect to see him in the third season of the super natural show as Naagin 2 was a blockbuster. Not just did it top the charts during its run, it’s repeat telecast on Rishtey,too, was also a huge hit.