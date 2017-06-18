Arjun Bijlani, Vijayendra Kumeria, Salman Yusuff Khan – you won’t believe that these hotties are doting dads!

Oh my god, he does not look like a dad…This is a common thing we hear from many women. Well, there are many studs in TV town who don’t look at all like fathers, their desirability quotient is so high. But many of them are fathers, young dads who play it cool. Whether it is a dip in the pool or a cute photo-shoot they keep us posted on their little ones and their lives. Blessed with a hot body and killer looks, they can make women drool whether she is a teen or a lady. Here is a look at some of these hunks who come into our bedrooms every night, albeit on TV…

The first has to be Karanvir Bohra. Yes, he is on the other side of 30 but looks totally desirable. He is blessed with two pumpkins, Vienna and Bella Raya and we cannot have enough of his twins. They are indeed babies of Instagram.

So the snake is outta the sac. Watch #naagin2 🐍 tonight 8pm. A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on May 6, 2017 at 4:13am PDT



Salman Yusuff Khan

The dashing choreographer has a great bod and moves to steal anyone’s heart. In fact, he stole the hearts of many a beauty. Very desirable, Salman Yusuff Khan is a doting dad to Hamdan and their pics are super cute.

Know that Victory comes with patience , Relief with affliction, and Ease with hardship . #qoutes #oftheday. 📷credit : @parabsingh A post shared by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on May 24, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Not only have I seen love in your eyes , you remind me of time itself … for u are my past ,present , future and forever .. I LOVE YOU .. and I have to mention today , how lucky I am to be IN LOVE WITH YOU #happyanniversary #bothmylove A post shared by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:33pm PST

Vijayendra Kumeria

This ex-airline employee is known for his height and muscular physique. His show Udaan is also doing very well. He is a dad to a baby girl.

Hero @vijayendrakumeria 😚😚😚😚😚😚😚😚 #vijayendrakakumeria #bae #love # lovehim ##actor # hero A post shared by 💙 Vijayendra Kumeria Fanclub 💙 (@vijayendrakumeria_fanclub) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

Arjun Bijlani

He is one dishy dad and many women find it tough to believe that he is a papa. Ayaan, his little one is his jaan and they are TV land’s fave father-son duo.

Nothing comes easy and nothing is impossible..#selfmotivation 🙏🙏 A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

Jokers in the house .. A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on May 8, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

Arpit Ranka

He plays the mean Padmanand in Chandra Nandni but Arpit Ranka is a doting father to a boy and girl in real life.

With my love best feeling A post shared by arpit (@arpitranka) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

