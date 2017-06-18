Arjun Bijlani, Vijayendra Kumeria, Salman Yusuff Khan – you won’t believe that these hotties are doting dads!

Oh my god, he does not look like a dad…This is a common thing we hear from many women. Well, there are many studs in TV town who don’t look at all like fathers, their desirability quotient is so high. But many of them are fathers, young dads who play it cool. Whether it is a dip in the pool or a cute photo-shoot they keep us posted on their little ones and their lives. Blessed with a hot body and killer looks, they can make women drool whether she is a teen or a lady. Here is a look at some of these hunks who come into our bedrooms every night, albeit on TV…
The first has to be Karanvir Bohra. Yes, he is on the other side of 30 but looks totally desirable. He is blessed with two pumpkins, Vienna and Bella Raya and we cannot have enough of his twins. They are indeed babies of Instagram.
My @bombaysunshine ‘s first #mothresday and I can’t thank her enuff for making me a dad of these 2 angels. We believe they have come on this planet to spread joy and happiness in everyone’s life they meet. Meet Raya-bella and Vienna (Miko n nonu), the 2 pumpkins in our all our lives. Don’t forget to hug these2 when you see them. #omnamahshivaya 🙏 Happy mothers day to all you beautiful mom’s
Salman Yusuff Khan
The dashing choreographer has a great bod and moves to steal anyone’s heart. In fact, he stole the hearts of many a beauty. Very desirable, Salman Yusuff Khan is a doting dad to Hamdan and their pics are super cute.
Vijayendra Kumeria
This ex-airline employee is known for his height and muscular physique. His show Udaan is also doing very well. He is a dad to a baby girl.
Arjun Bijlani
He is one dishy dad and many women find it tough to believe that he is a papa. Ayaan, his little one is his jaan and they are TV land’s fave father-son duo.
Nothing comes easy and nothing is impossible..#selfmotivation 🙏🙏
Arpit Ranka
He plays the mean Padmanand in Chandra Nandni but Arpit Ranka is a doting father to a boy and girl in real life.
