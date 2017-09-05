Arjun Bijlani’s Ishq Mein Mar Jawan to replace Sasural Simar Ka – watch promo

So finally, Arjun Bijlan-Aalisha Panwar starrer thriller Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan will replace Sasural Simar Ka from the 7:30 pm slot from 20th September on Colors. Sasural Simar Ka team will shoot for the final episode this week. Ishq Mein Mar Jawan is a thriller, a revenge drama full of twists, like Behaydh and Ek Haseena Thi. The show has Aalisha playing a character with dual personality who is passionately in love with Arjun’s character. The show has been shot in the beautiful locations of Manali and Simla. The team returned after an outdoor shoot, last week, and now the shooting of the show is in full swing on sets in Mumbai.

Aalisha hails from Simla and had a fun time shooting in the city she was born in. Arjun and Aalisha shot in the iconic locations of Simla; at the ridge and the mall road. Also major portions of the show were shot in Manali. The opening sequence was shot at the iconic Hidimba temple.

Though initially the show was planned to be based in Darjeeling but the team could not shoot there as there was huge unrest because of the Bodo movement. So Simla and Himachal were chosen to be the backdrop finally. Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma have all been through heaven and hell in this drama

Here is the new promo of the show shared by Colors TV and Arjun Bijlani on Instagram…

Aisa kya kiya pyaar ne Aarohi ke saath? #IshqMeinMarjawan starts 20th September at 7:30PM! @arjunbijlani @aalishapanwar157 A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

A Tale of love and Betrayal #ishqmeinmarjawan #20thseptember#2017 @colorstv A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

The story is of Aarohi who is a free-spirited girl from hills, who meets a stranger, Deep. Aarohi falls in love and dreams of settling down with him, much like any other romantic tale. In this picture perfect relationship, she finds herself as the primary suspect for a series of murders and ends up behind bars. And all this happens on her wedding day.

Things get worse for Aarohi when she realizes that everything she thought was a mere coincidence was actually a planned series of events and all the people she thought who were her family were in reality con artists! She is deeply wounded to realize that the man of her dreams Deep was actually responsible for setting her up and was only pretending to love her.

And it seems Deep Rai Chand had played a game. So Aarohi disguises as another girl with different name and avenges Deep. The chivalrous and passionate Deep, Aarohi thought she knew, was a manipulative control freak who was only saving his real wife, who is not only a psychopath plotting murders but she also looks identical to Aarohi. So its a passionate love story of Deep and Aarohi .

Along with Arjun and Aaisha, Vineet Raina plays an important role, that of a police officer in the show as the other lead. Also, Mihir Mishra returns to TV after a long time as Arjun Bijlani’s father. Tuhina Vora plays Arjun’s mother and Arjun Aneja plays his brother in the show.

The show is been produced by Yash Patanik under Beyond Dreams and is written by Mamta Patnaik. It ‘s a risk that Colors is taking with getting a thriller on the family slot of Sasuraal Simar Ka. We have to wait and watch whether this show be able to match up to the legacy of Sasuraal Simar Ka, as the show had a successful run of six years .