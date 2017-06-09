Arjun Bijlani’s missing from Pardes Main Hai Mera Dil – read deets!

While Pardes Main Hai Mera Dil has a steady ratings in the UK, the show has refused to take off in India. The TRPs of the show were low right from the start. Actor Arjun Bijlani who plays Raghav on the show was recently admitted in the hospital as he was unwell. He has been discharged now but the news is that he has not been shooting for the show. Has the actor’s track ended? Well, it looks a tad improbable but the focus is now on Naina (Drashti Dhami) only. Arjun was on a break for a few days and that now seems extended. (Also Read: Mohit Raina, Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhanjani being considered for Mouni Roy’s Mehrunisa?)

As per a report in India Forums, the actor’s character Raghav was shown dead on the show. But the makers were planning to bring it back at a later stage. But now none of that is happening. We are guessing it could be due to the fact that Pardes Main Hai Mera Dil is reportedly winding up on July 3 and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will take up its place. Though it was a big production with top names, the show failed to take off as expected. A source told us, “The show is ending soon. It is very much possible that they are on cost-cutting mode. So, if they can make do without the leading actor, they are going ahead with it.” (Also Read: After Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani gets hospitalised)

Arjun Bijlani earned a lot of love as Ritik Raheja on Colors’ Naagin. The actor bagged Pardes Main Hai Mera Dil soon after. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…