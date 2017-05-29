Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra to reunite for Dibakar Bannerjee’s action-romance after 5 YEARS

Five years ago, Yash Raj Films blessed us by pairing up Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as the fiesty couple of Ishaqzaade. And fate has brought them back again as they’ve signed yet another action-romance film with Dibakar Banerjee! Interestingly, both Arjun and Pari kept this a hush hush project for quite a while as, according to Mumbai Mirror, they signed the film in January itself! Wow. Talk about keeping things to oneself, these two certainly followed the code and didn’t utter a word about their project! A source close to the development revealed to the tabloid, “Arjun had loved the script and given his nod but had not signed on the dotted line. Dibakar was still working on the final draft and wanted Parineeti as the leading lady. By January, both the actors were onboard.”

After playing a Bihari in Half Girlfriend, not only will we see Arjun play a Sardaar in Mubarakaan but also a Haryanvi in this untitled next! Turns out, he will play a Haryanvi police inspector in the gritty action-romance tale. Bringing Arjun and Pari is such a good decision, Dibakar! The couple have already shown just how fiery their onscreen romance is. Plus, it would be very fresh to see them together after five years. Their onscreen and off screen camaraderie is a sight to the sore eyes. We can’t stop gushing about their jodi because we’re super excited to see them pair up again. However, we’re not alone in this. Turns out even Arjun and Pari are super pumped up for this project.

The project will kick-off in the coming two months. However, prep for the same will start next month itself. Once again, Parineeti is going to shed away her girl-next-door avatar to match up with Arjun’s badass cop role. Well, they did that in Ishaqzaade and it raked in lots of love from the audience as well as critics. It is a huge deal for the actors as they will be working with a National Award winning filmmaker. Although we must say that the action-romance genre has piqued our interest.

Are you excited for their jodi? Tell us in the comments box below. Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates..