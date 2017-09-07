Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste Canda to release on December 7, 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra‘s Namaste Canada has got a release date too. It will release onDecember 7, 2018. It’s a continuation of the Namastey London franchise minus Akshay Kumar. The film has been in the news lately because it was said that the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor was not ready to part with the rights of Namaste England or Namastey London 2 for that matter. Hence, the film is called Namaste Canada.

Quoting a source, Mid-Day had reported earlier, “The project took some time to get finalised and Akshay got busy with other projects, including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, 2.0 and Gold. So, Vipul signed Parineeti and Arjun for the film. Both, Akshay and Vipul own the Intellectual Property (IP) rights to the Namastey series, and when the filmmaker approached him for the rights, the actor refused to part with the titles Namastey London 2 or Namastey England. He told Vipul that he may want to produce and act in Namastey England later. So, the filmmaker had no choice but to change the title to Namastey Canada.”

Earlier, too, there were reports that Namastey England was going though some financial trouble as it was a big budget movie. Mumbai Mirror had reported then that since they want to make it on a large scale, Vipul Shah had apparently put it on the backburner till he sorted out the finances. Guess now the filmmaker is ready to begin the film. Well, we will say that the name means nothing till the film justifies itself.