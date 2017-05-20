Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend is just Rs 9 crore away from being a profitable venture – here’s how

We had reported some time back about how Half Girlfriend has taken a flying start at the box office on the opening day. The movie, directed by Mohit Suri, has collected Ra 10.27 crore at the box office, despite the Baahubali 2 reign and the IPL semi-final matc that was happening on Friday. Half Girlfriend stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, and is based on Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel of the same name. With Saturday and Sunday’s collections, there are chances that the movie would be profitable and perhaps be the first hit of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor this year.

If you are thinking how three day collections can help Half Girlfriend in being a profitable venture, let us explain. As per sources close to the production, the movie’s budget is close to Rs 50 crore. However, the movie has already got a whopping non-theatrical deal for music, satellite, digital and overseas rights, at Rs 36 crores, even before the release of the movie. So that means the movie has to make Rs 28 crore more (including marketing costs) Add to that the first day collections of Rs 10.27 crore, and the makers have already made Rs 46 crore. So it needs just Rs 8 crores to break even, and Rs 9 crore to make profits. If the movie continues to do the same business or better on Saturday, then within two days the movie has already made its profits.

Well, it’s nice to see a movie making profits within three days of the release. However, let’s hope that movie makes more money than just be a profitable venture.

Half Girlfriend is a love story between Arjun Kapoor’s Madhav Jha, an impoverished Bihar prince and Shraddha Kapoor’s Riya, a Delhi-based rich heiress that develops over his lack of English speaking skills and their common love for basketball.