Arjun Kapoor, Diana Penty, Evelyn Sharma and Dia Mirza nail the red carpet look at the Lonely Planet Magazine India Awards 2017

Awards, red carpet, style and the works… Don’t we just love it all! You bet, we do! The much-anticipated Lonely Planet Magazine India Awards 2017 was held on Thursday evening. This ditzy affair witnessed the presence of tinsel town celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza and Evelyn Sharma. Honoring the best holiday destinations in the country, the states that topped the list included Karnataka for the Best Indian Destination for Culture, Delhi for Best Indian Destination for Shopping while Goa bagged two coveted awards of International Destination – Culture and Best Indian Destination for Relaxation. In sync with the vibe of the event, these celebs roped a flair of elegance along with a dapper sense of style.

Nailing the red carpet vibe is certainly not everyone’s game. But doing so fabulously, here’s how the celebs spruced up the fashion game.

Arjun Kapoor

Ringing in a dapper style game featuring a Prada shirt, Simon Carter suit, Paul Smith pocket square and Hermes shoes, Arjun Kapoor was styled by Anisha Jain of StyleCell and sported a well-groomed beard and a sleek hairstyle.

Karan Singh Grover

Suave and beefy, KSG donned a monochrome look of a black suit, white shirt and grey shoes.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress, Tamannaah gave those gowns and dresses a miss for a crisp and chic monochrome look of a white shirt with cold shoulder cuts and metallic detailing on the sleeves teamed with black flared pants and a metallic golden belt.

Diana Penty

Wearing a soft rouge crinkle pleat one-shoulder dress from the label Lola by Suman B, Diana accessorized her look with gunmetal grey twirl earrings from Misho Designs and stepped into a pair of metallic strappy Louboutins. She flaunted soft and shimmery makeup along with a center-parted low back bun, courtesy Kritika Gill and was styled by Nidhi Jacob.

Dia Mirza

Keeping it easy breezy with a beautiful Pero ensemble teamed with earrings from Mahesh Notandass and a ring from Gehna Jewelers, Dia Mirza flaunted minimal makeup and a chic hairdo, courtesy Coleen Khan Affonso. She was styled by fashion stylist Theia Tekchandaney.

Evelyn Sharma

Evoking a wow with a black shimmery pencil dress with cold shoulder cut, Evelyn cut out a crisp picture with red stilettos, a box clutch, minimal makeup of nude pink lips, bold eyes and an updo.

Adah Sharma

Going all black with a wrap-esque lace dress and stilettos, Adah steered clear of accessories and that signature ombre colored hair styled sleek and straight.

Impeccable and stunning, these stars showed us just the perfect way to nail the red carpet!