Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani flaunt their sexy style as they attend an awards show – view pics

We totally love when our favourite celebs are dressed up to own the night. I mean there is a limit to which we can drool over their airport look and gym looks. B-Town stars got an opportunity tonight to get all decked up and make a ravishing style statement. A beauty and fashion awards show brought together your favourite actors under one roof and we have the latest pictures. Thank us later. Check out whose OOTN was on point tonight and who needs a damage control ASAP.

Arjun Kapoor was dressed to kill. The actor topped his blue blazer with a cute black bow tie and definitely was one of the best dressed for the evening. He is sporting a new hairdo if you notice. This new sleek hairstyle is his look for his upcoming film Namastey Canada. Celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim is the man behind this new style. Arjun will also be seen in YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

Aishwarya Rai turned up in a gorgeously designed gown by Nadim Olivera for Labourjoisie. She looked elegant and heavenly at the same time. Totally loved the fading pattern of the gown.

Kartik Aaryan, whose next release is Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, was looking handsome. But only thanks to his jawline. His ill-fitted pants did their best to ruin his look.

Rekha was looking drop-dead gorgeous as ever.

Pooja Hegde and Arjun Kapoor bumped into each other on the red carpet and didn’t mind being clicked together. We have got to say they do make a good looking pair. Cast them in a movie already? Anyone?

Adah Sharma was in a quirky mood. Or is probably taking style tips from Ranveer Sing. The actress was seen sporting a funky hair colour. A black dress with a lacy neckline topped with an oversize denim jacket further added to her funk. Also do not forget to notice her shoes… denim boot. We are in two minds about this look! What about you guys? Did you like Adaah’s OOTN?

Aditi Rao Hydari was looking like a dream (minus those frills). She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, where she played Ranveer Singh’s wife. Despite a brief role, she made an impact with her beautiful presence. She was one of the best dressed tonight.

Disha Patani looked sexy in a sheer brown dress with golden sequins. She will be soon seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in the romantic action film Baaghi 2.

Dia Mirza looked like she is all set to win Miss Asia Pacific once again. Though the unflattering frills might have hampered her chance to win the crown this time.

Shruti Seth picked up on the monochrome trend that is hovering over Bollywood. Red heels with a black and white dress! Daring, much?

Tara Sharma was a delight to see in her green sequinned gown. Though we feel a better hairdo could have been picked for the evening.

Shibani Dandekar was present looking like a purple haze.

