Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty’s Mubarakan swag on Sabse Bada Kalakar is unmissable – view HQ pics

Already we can’t get the peppy Hawa Hawa track out of our minds from Mubarakan and looks like the cast is out to paint the town red! Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty were spotted on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar. Well, evidently, the promotions of the film have begun and looks like the four stars will be going together to promote the same on various shows! Since the film is set to release in July, the cast has started making more and more fashionable appearances for the same! As you can see, they all looked really cool in their respective ensembles.

What we found really cute here was the way Arjun treated both his leading ladies. Since he does play a twin who romances both of them, he was nice enough to escort both Athiya and Ileana to the set of the show. What a gentleman! We were totally impressed by this. Plus, he looked so lively and pepped up about the promotion that it easily uplifted our spirits! For the show, Athiya was spotted wearing a Bian ensemble. Keeping the glitter factor on, the leggy diva surely pulled off the outfit. Can’t say were were blown away by it but we weren’t let down as well. On the other hand, Ileana donned a black dress that looked simple and pretty. Black definitely suits her! The men, Arjun and Anil wore dapper suits that brought out their personalities. You can see in the pics below!

With such a cool trailer, Mubarakan has become one of the most anticipated comedy films for this year! You might say that there has been a bit of a dearth in the comic genre. Therefore, we have high hopes from the uncle-nephew jodi! Directed by Aneez Bazmee, the film has an ensemble cast including Rahul Dev, Ratna Pathak Shah, Karan Kundra and Neha Sharma. It’ll be releasing on July 28, a week after Munna Michael’s release. Since the next two months seem quite packed with Bollywood and Hollywood films releasing at around the same time, we wonder how Mubarakan will perform at the box office.

