Arjun Kapoor rings in his 32nd birthday a day early with his Mubarakan co-stars Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz – watch video

Arjun Kapoor will turn 32 tomorrow, but the crew of his upcoming film Mubarakan decided to ring in his birthday a day early, along with the screening of the second song Hawa Hawa. So, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty and director Anees Bazmee got together to celebrate their lovable Arjun’s birthday before the clock even struck 12. There were two cakes with one dedicated to their film, and Arjun certainly was ecstatic about getting this royal treatment. He cut the cakes as the guests present sang the trademark birthday song. Athiya was in a little mood for fun, as she smeared a little cake on her co-star’s face. Ileana even tried to tease Arjun by asking his age, but Arjun jokingly replied that he is 32 and it is not like he could hide the fact. But that was not all that happened at this pre-birthday bash. We have some inside deets for you…

The first song from Mubarakan, which is the title track is out, and is a hit. The second song is Hawa Hawa which was screened at his pre-birthday bash for select media. Hawa Hawa is a rehash of a hit 1987 pop number by Hasan Jehangir. We got a chance to watch the song along with the three lead actors, and totally loved it. Stay tuned because we are going to give you the deets about this upcoming song that will excite you further for its release.

Meanwhile watch the birthday videos here:

The two ladies Athiya and Ileana were looking absolutely gorgeous as they decided to arrive in their party best. Arjun went for a casual look yet managed to steal our heart. The quote on his Tee read “Underrated Talent” which we totally agree with. We hope to see more of Arjun’s acting prowess in the coming time.

Mubarakan is slated to release on July 28. Arjun plays double role in this out and out comedy and we are eagerly waiting to watch this one.