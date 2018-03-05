Arjun Kapoor’s latest Instagram post will inspire you to be brave even in the most difficult situations

It has been an easy last two weeks for the Kapoor family. They laid to rest a beautiful soul of their family who went too soon. Sridevi’s untimely demise not only shook the family, but the entire nation, who grieved the loss of legendary actress. In these dark times, Arjun Kapoor was a pillar of support, not only for his father, Boney Kapoor, but also for his step sisters, Janhvi and Khushi. We had told you how he was taking care of everyone in the family. He flew down to Dubai to help his father with the final formalities before bringing Sridevi’s mortal remains to Mumbai. And he was there looking after all the arrangements at her funeral. Truly, he has been a very brave man in these two weeks.

The actor came across this quote by R.M Drake, which goes like, "you are brave because life gives you every reason to want to give up and still, you rise, you pick yourself and carry on." He could relate to it and hence he decided to repost on his Instagram account. This is Arjun's first post on Instagram after Sridevi's demise.

One day at a time… A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:16am PST

Sridevi passed away on the night of February 24 in Dubai with “accidental drowning” concluded as the cause of death. After 48 hours of critical investigation, Boney brought her wife’s mortal remains to Mumbai on February 27. The condolence meet and the funeral took place on February 28 and almost everyone from the industry came to bid farewell to the actress, who was cremated with state honours. Her ashes were immersed in Rameswaram, Chennai yesterday by Boney. Janhvi and Khushi were there with him too.