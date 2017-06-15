Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan to take on his cousin Mohit Marwah’s Raag Desh on July 28

It has very rarely happened that actors of the same family have battled it out at the box office. But it is soon going to be a reality. Arjun Kapoor‘s Mubarakan will clash with his cousin, Mohit Marwah’s film, Raag Desh. Both of them are scheduled to release on July 28.

Arjun plays a double role in Mubarakan. The first look of the film fetched a good response and people have just loved it. What makes it even more interesting is the fact that Arjun and Anil Kapoor will work together in a film for the first time. We don’t know about you but that definitely had us waiting for July 28 to arrive as both of them share an amazing rapport. They are more of buddies than typical uncle-nephew, which works perfectly because Anil doesn’t even look like Arjun’s uncle. The way he has maintained himself down the years is simply unbelievable. So Mubarakan will be very interesting. (Also read: Karan Kundrra makes a comeback in Bollywood with Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan)

Mohit Marwah will return to the big screen with Raag Desh after his debut in Fugly. The actor will bring to life the story of Col. Prem Sahgal in the film based on the INA trials following World War II. Talking about history, Mohit had told IANS, “History is interesting. World War II, India’s Independence…but I was not very interested in history in school. History was never my forte. It’s only after school that I got to learn more about history through the visual medium. I saw films and documentaries. That’s what I enjoyed more.” In fact, he also revealed how he watched Anil Kapoor’s Pukaar to get notes on playing a Colonel. He said, “A lot of research was already done by the director (Tigmanshu Dhulia) and the team. It’s a real life story, so had strong reference points. We had to recreate the vibe of the 1930s and 1940s. There was sufficient information on him (Col. Sahgal) on the internet. I also watched documentaries and read books. I hope I’ve done justice to him.”

Ah, we wonder how this clash will pan out now.