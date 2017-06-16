The wait for Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan trailer gets longer, to now release on June 20

For all those who have been eagerly waiting to see the trailer of Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan, here’s something that might leave you a little upset. The trailer of the film, which was initially supposed to come out on June 14 is now going to release on June 20. Anees Bazmi, who has directed the film, took to Twitter to announce this piece of information. “Excited! #Mubarakan trailer out on June 20 @arjun26 @AnilKapoor @Ileana_Official @theathiyashetty @SnehaRajani @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani,” he tweeted sharing the CBFC certificate. (ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor promises us double the fun when the Mubarakan trailer releases on June 14 – view new poster)



The film has been in the news ever since the news of Arjun Kapoor doing a double role in it came out. The actor plays the role of Karan Singh and Charan Singh in this romantic drama. Not that he hasn’t essayed a double role before, but this is something different than what he has done before. At least, that’s what it looks like. Also, in this film, Arjun will be seen sharing the screen space with his uncle dearest – Anil Kapoor; which is yet another reason why fans are looking forward to Mubarakan.

Mubarakan, which also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles, is reportedly a romantic drama comedy that involves a big, fan wedding. Arjun’s comic timing has been great and we have seen that in the past before, so we are pretty sure that the humour in the film will be rib – tickling! This is the first time Ileana, athya and Arjun are coming together and we are super excited to see which actress does he look better with. For now, that’s all we know about the film. Let’s wait until June 20 for the trailer to come out. Mubarakan will hit the silver screens on July 28, alongside Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar.