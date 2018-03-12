Arjun Kapoor’s reaction after watching Varun Dhawan’s October trailer is priceless – read tweet

October‘s trailer was highly anticipated but when it released, it left us puzzled. By the time the trailer got over, we were restless to check out the film on April 13. It’s damn intriguing. Varun Dhawan might just give his career’s best performance in this film. This actor has grown and how. From Student Of The Year to October or Sui Dhaaga, the kind of range Varun has shown is simply amazing. He is proving that he is one of the most versatile actors of the industry. In fact, Arjun Kapoor too believes that Varun bada ho gaya hai! After watching the trailer of October, those are the words that Kapoor used for his friend. (Also read: Remember the Katrina Kaif hate club Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor had started? This pic proves they have moved on)

There is something about this generation. They are really thick! They hangout together, they appreciate each other’s work and are there for each other. It’s so heartwarming to see such camaraderie between these young actors who are seen as rivals at the box office. Arjun only has good things to say about him after watching the trailer. Check it out right here…

Simple & intriguing @ShoojitSircar s films have always given me Hope that there is something good out there left in the world #October is no exception…@Varun_dvn tu bada ho gaya my brother so genuine honest and pure can’t wait fr 13th April @BanitaSandhu@ronnielahiri@writeonjhttps://t.co/t7ucyJXGxf — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 12, 2018

Would it be too much to ask if we say we want to see Arjun and Varun in a film together? We know two hero films are a passé but how about an exception? Hope the filmmakers are reading this!