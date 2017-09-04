Arjun Rampal and his wife Mehr Jesia visit Lalbaughcha Raja, crushing all split rumours – view pics

Arjun Rampal will be soon seen in the biopic, based on gangster turned politician Arun Gawli’s life, titled, Daddy. So, of course the media is closely following the actor right now. As Ganeshotsav comes to an end in the nation, Arjun was spotted at the popular Pandaal of Lalbaughcha Raja. But he was not alone! Get ready for butterflies in your stomach as we spotted one of Bollywood favourite couple together after a long time – Arjun with his wife Mehr Jesia.

Since some time now, reports have been surfacing that Arjun and Mehr had been living separately. A report by Filmfare, published earlier this year, said that Arjun and Mehr have filed for divorce. But from these new pictures of the couple it certainly seems like all is well in their relationship now.

Mehr, former Miss India, and Arjun married in 1998. The couple has two lovely daughters; Mahikaa (14) and Myra (born 12).

In the movie, Daddy, Aishwarya Rajesh plays Arjun’s wife. In her Bollywood debut Daddy, Aishwary is Asha Gawli, wife of Arun Gawli, on screen. Quite a bold debut, we must admit. Talking about prepping up for the role Aishwarya said in an interview, “There isn’t enough information about Asha Gawli on the internet, so that made it even more challenging. But the team had already researched the look and feel of the character. As and when we were shooting, Arjun got to meet Gawli’s family and got hold of some pictures from Asha’s young days. Whatever images he got, he forwarded them to me and I worked on the character accordingly.”

Daddy is scheduled for a release on Friday.