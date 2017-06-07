[Photo Alert] Arjun Rampal and Preity Zinta’s reunion proves not much has changed between the two since Dil Hai Tumhara

Such a cute picture! Arjun Rampal, who has been holidaying in the US since the last few days, decided to surprise Preity Zinta in LA last evening and boy, the picture speaks for itself! Taking up to Twitter, Arjun captioned the picture saying, “Great catching up in LA with @ realpreityzinta and Gene. Amazing home, amazing time. Big love to you both. # friends.” He even shared the same pic on Insta by calling PZ his ‘darling’ as he wrote, “Great catching up with my darling @realprietyzinta and Gene in LA #losangeles #beverlyhills #lalaland.”

We love how they both look genuinely happy on meeting each other. I mean, look at the comfort level they share even today. They definitely must have cherished all the good times shooting for Dil Hai Tumhara followed by Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Om Shanti Om among others. In fact, what’s more is this is perhaps also the first time Arjun has met Gene, so in that way, this is one reunion, that’s definitely going to be cherished for a lifetime.

Here, check out what Arjun posted.

Now that Arjun and Preity had a mini reunion, how about making a comeback with a film guys? Your off screen equation is anyway for us to see in the above picture so how about translating it onscreen again? I’m sure it would work wonders for both of them. Nevertheless, with Preity and Gene in company, we won’t be surprised if Arjun extends his US vacay…