Arjun Rampal did not realise that Arun Gawli’s family was a huge one till he held the screening – watch video!

Arjun Rampal’s labour of love Daddy released last week and people have appreciated his performance to the hilt. This is probably, the actor’s performance after Rock On that has got so much acclaim. The actor made the film with the approval of the Gawli family and says they were extremely emotional after the screening. As we know, a special screening was held for Gawli’s family in a studio in South Mumbai. The actor revealed that he did not know that Arun Gawli’s family was so big until he met all of them at the event. (Also Read: Arjun Rampal reveals how Farhan Akhtar as Maqsood was a masterstroke for Daddy – watch video!)

The actor also reacted to comparisons of his performance with that Ajay Devgn in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and that of Manoj Bajpayee in Satya. Talking of personal favourites, Arjun stated that he adores Marlon Brando and Al Pacino in the Godfather series. However, what the actor said with a lot of love was that his daughters, Mahikaa and Myra gave five stars to his performance in the film. We could see the happiness in Arjun when he said that. After all, family members tend to the biggest critics of our Bollywood actors. Daddy is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, who also made the internationally acclaimed, Miss Lovely. (Also Read: Daddy movie review: Arjun Rampal puts in a solid performance but it is the recreation of Mumbai’s bygone era that is applause-worthy)

Daddy also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Shruti Bapna, Anand Ingale, Rajesh Shringarpure and Nishikant Kamat in pivotal roles. Arjun says he hopes that Daddy i.e. Arun Gawli gets to see the film when he is out of jail or else there can be a screening for him. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…