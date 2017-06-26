Arjun Rampal gets mobbed by fans but remains calm as a cucumber – watch video

Arjun Rampal just saw a glimpse of how he famous he is a day back. The actor who will soon be seen in the film Daddy, which based on the life of infamous gangster turned politician Arun Gawli, was visiting Mohd Ali road in Mumbai, when he was mobbed by fans. It became almost impossible for Arjun’s car to move forward. But Arjun is not the one who’d panic in such a situation. Rather, he opened the door, leaned out, and started clicking selfies, as the swarm of fans around him cheered in unison. He also posted a couple of videos on his social media pages, and you can see for yourself how well he handled the whole situation. Well, what would you have done in a similar situation?

Couldn’t resist. Amazing energy. Mohammed Ali Road. #eidfitr A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Spot Me. Mohammed Ali road. #eidfitr A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

A political crime drama film, Daddy is co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. Arjun portrays the gangster-turned politician Arun Gawli, and flaunts long tresses, a beard and an intense look to play the part. He has also used a prosthetic nose to get the look right. “Getting the look right was very important for me. I wouldn’t have done ‘Daddy’ as an actor if I failed the look-test. So after the writing was done, the scary part came — the look test. I told Ashim (Ahluwalia) that if my look-test is miserable, I will still produce the film, Ashim will still direct it, and we will get another actor who would look like Arun Gawli,” the actor has said in an interview.

The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles.

Daddy is slated to release on July 21.