Arjun Rampal loses his ‘best friend’ and source of ‘unconditional love’

Actor Arjun Rampal is in a rather melancholic mood. The reason is the demise of his beloved pet, Gangsta. The adorable boxer was a part of his household for a long time. We know that Arjun is an animal lover but a special place in his heart is reserved for his pets, Gangsta and Muscles. He has been a pet lover since childhood and his boarding school days. Earlier, he had two boxers, Tyson and Demi. One of his favourite activities is going for a run with his pets. Not only Arjun, even his wife Meher and daughters Mahika and Myra are huge dog lovers. (Also Read: Sonu Sood teams up with Arjun Rampal for a comedy titled Sarvggun Sampanna)

When you lose your best friend, the one who loves unconditionally and understands your silences, your pain. Who greets you after an hour or a month with equal enthusiasm. You can’t help but feel lost. Love you my jaan. Meet you in another realm. #RIPGangsta pic.twitter.com/5yjLmtFmki — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 6, 2018

The actor has always spoken at length about the unconditional love that pets offer. It is one of the purest forms of love. Arjun is also concerned about strays and feeds them whenever he can. The handsome man has been at the forefront in supporting causes that relate to animals and wildlife.

The actor will be seen next in JP Dutta’s Paltan where he plays the head of a regiment during the Indo-China war of 1962. He is also doing Nastik with Meera Chopra. There is another project Sarvaguuna Sampanna with Sonu Sood. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…