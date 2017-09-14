Arjun Rampal reveals how Farhan Akhtar as Maqsood was a masterstroke for Daddy – watch video!

Arjun Rampal is on cloud nine. The actor is basking in the accolades that have poured in for his performance in Daddy. He has nailed the role of Mumbai’s dreaded don, Arun Gawli earning love from every cinema buff. In recent times, Arjun has given good performances in films D-Day and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. However, it is Daddy that has earned him immense praise from critics and audiences alike. Arjun has invested a lot in the project being a producer and scriptwriter as well. Ashim Ahluwalia’s direction and the technical aspects have been praised as well. (Also Read: Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Narcos featuring Pablo Escobar have more similarities than we know – here’s why)

The actor revealed that Ashim and he are both friends with Farhan Akhtar. He said that it was a surprise for the audience. Arjun feels some people have judged the performance after realising it was Farhan Akhtar as Dawood Ibrahim/Maqsood. In the film, they have not used the name Dawood but kept it as Maqsood. In a statement to IANS, he said, “It was planned as a very quiet appearance. Not to be publicized at all. It was just four to five scenes and we wanted to keep it completely low profile.” Well, Arjun is damn happy with Farhan’s work and feels that everyone will have an opinion.

Daddy, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia is doing well in Maharashtra. Some people have also compared it to the stellar international show, Narcos. Arjun will be seen next in JP Dutta's Paltan, which also has Abhishek Bachchan, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Jimmy Sheirgill and others.